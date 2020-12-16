Preston 42 vs Blackfoot 39 Dec. 9
170 Miles Stuart (Preston) won by forfeit
160 Jonathon Seamons (Preston) won by forfeit
152 Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) over Jaden Perkins (Preston) (Dec 7-1)
145 Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) over Caigun Keller (Preston) (Dec 9-6)
138 Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Ashton Madsen (Preston) (Fall 5:00)
132 Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) over Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) (Fall 4:47)
126 Bryson Sutch (Preston) over Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) (Fall 2:44)
120 Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) over Tavin Rigby (Preston) (Dec 13-7)
113 Eli Hammons (Preston) over Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:50)
106 Myriam Riley (Blackfoot) won by forfeit
98 Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Dietrich Allred (Preston) (Fall 2:37)
285 Brandon Lindhardt (Preston) won by forfeit
220 Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) over Gentry Geary (Preston) (Fall 3:04)
195 Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Fall 0:40)
182 Emery Thorson (Preston) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:11)
Preston 60 vs Shelley 24 Dec. 9
(no results available)
Marsh Valley invitational Dec. 11-12
120 Round 1 - Justin Ray (Bear Lake) over Tavin Rigby (Preston) (Dec 6-5)
120 Round 2 - Ben Wray (Malad) over Tavin Rigby (Preston) (Fall 1:27)
120 Round 4 - Kade Orr (Buhl) over Tavin Rigby (Preston) (Fall 3:34)
120 Round 5 - Bowen Brunson (Buhl) over Tavin Rigby (Preston) (MD 15-3)
120 Round 6 - Rocky Morris (Marsh Valley) over Tavin Rigby (Preston) (MD 11-0)
132A Round 1 - Hudson Rogers (Gooding) over Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) (MD 13-0)
132A Round 2 - Chance Bennett (Buhl) over Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) (MD 12-1)
132A Round 3 - Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) over Jad Jensen (Ben Lomond) (Fall 3:13)
132A Round 4 - Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) over Wrendon Osborne (American Falls) (Dec 10-5)
132A Round 5 - Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) over Cole Willie (Malad) (Dec 10-3)
132A Round 7 - Kole Dahlke (Marsh Valley) over Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) (Dec 8-5)
138 Champ. Round 1 - Aedan Baker (Challis) over Parker Blaylock (Preston) (Fall 0:00)
138B Round 1 - Parker Blaylock (Preston) over Ismael Christiansen (Marsh Valley) (Fall 3:01)
138B Round 2 - Drey Stoor (Soda Springs) over Parker Blaylock (Preston) (Fall 1:47)
138B Round 3 - Shad Smith (Century) over Parker Blaylock (Preston) (Fall 1:25)
138B Round 4 - Aedan Baker (Challis) over Parker Blaylock (Preston) (Fall 0:53)
138B Round 5 - Wesley Pearson (Buhl) over Parker Blaylock (Preston) (Fall 1:24)
145B Round 1 - Ashton Madsen (Preston) over Jayden Sawyer (Ben Lomond) (Fall 1:45)
145B Round 2 - Gavin Irwin (Ben Lomond) over Ashton Madsen (Preston) (Fall 2:56)
145B Round 3 - Camden Bowen (Soda Springs) over Ashton Madsen (Preston) (Fall 1:12)
145B Round 4 - Ashton Madsen (Preston) over Andres Montalvan (West Jefferson) (Fall 1:46)
145B Round 6 - Collin Williams (Marsh Valley) over Ashton Madsen (Preston) (Fall 3:42)
145B Round 7 - Trace Nielsen (Buhl) over Ashton Madsen (Preston) (Fall 2:54)
152A Round 1 - Ethan Toribau (Oakley) over Jaden Perkins (Preston) (MD 10-1)
152A Round 2 - Ismael Salas (Buhl) over Jaden Perkins (Preston) (Fall 3:17)
152A Round 3 - Tayten Gillette (Gooding) over Jaden Perkins (Preston) (Fall 0:53)
152A Round 4 - Jose Lemus (West Jefferson) over Jaden Perkins (Preston) (Fall 1:19)
152A Round 5 - Ryker Permann (American Falls) over Jaden Perkins (Preston) (TF 20-3 5:15)
152A Round 6 - Tye Sherwood (Ririe) over Jaden Perkins (Preston) (TF 18-3 6:00)
152A Round 7 - Jaden Perkins (Preston) over Colten Gunderson (West Side) (MD 13-5)
G 125 A Round 1 - Hilary Vargas (West Jefferson) over Lyric Gray (Preston) (Fall 3:11)
G 125 A Round 2 - Camilla Tew (West Side) over Lyric Gray (Preston) (Fall 0:37)
G 125 A Round 3 - Addison Ball (Grace) over Lyric Gray (Preston) (Fall 0:20)
G 125 A Round 4 - Celeste Harper (Bear Lake) over Lyric Gray (Preston) (Fall 1:27)
G 125 A Round 5 - Taylor Hood (Buhl) over Lyric Gray (Preston) (Fall 0:52)
160B Round 1 - Wesley Millburn (West Side) over Miles Stuart (Preston) (Dec 8-5)
160B Round 2 - Tysen Marshall (Ben Lomond) over Miles Stuart (Preston) (Fall 4:16)
160B Round 3 - Miles Stuart (Preston) over Modoc Early (Bear Lake) (Dec 7-1)
160B Round 4 - Cole Rindlisbaker (North Gem) over Miles Stuart (Preston) (Dec 10-7)
160B Round 5 - Carter Huntsman (Ririe) over Miles Stuart (Preston) (Fall 0:34)
170 Round 1 - Emery Thorson (Preston) over Colby Permann (American Falls) (Fall 4:51)
170 Round 2 - Emery Thorson (Preston) over Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) (SV-1 16-12)
170 Round 4 - Emery Thorson (Preston) over Gavin Harris (Ririe) (Dec 8-6)
170 Round 5 - Emery Thorson (Preston) over Andrew Olinger (West Side) (Fall 2:56)
195A Round 1 - Michael Houghton (Century) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Fall 0:15)
Y195A Round 2 - Logan Anderson (Gooding) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Fall 3:00)
195A Round 3 - Kaleb Jordan (Century) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Fall 1:06)
195A Round 4 - Ethan Southern (Raft River) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Fall 2:29)
195A Round 5 - Joe Orchard (Ririe) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Fall 3:34)
195A Round 6 - Kole Morrison (Marsh Valley) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Fall 2:33)
145A Round 1 - Isac Avalos (American Falls) over Caigun Keller (Preston) (Dec 4-3)
145A Round 2 - Caigun Keller (Preston) over Jayden Ketner (Marsh Valley) (Fall 3:01)
145A Round 3 - Caigun Keller (Preston) over Kyle Jensen (Ririe) (MD 16-4)
145A Round 4 - Caigun Keller (Preston) over Dace Jones (Oakley) (Fall 0:00)
145A Round 6 - Austin Nalder (Malad) over Caigun Keller (Preston) (Dec 5-2)
145A Round 7 - Caigun Keller (Preston) over Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson) (Fall 3:27)
160A Round 1 - Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) over Jonathon Seamons (Preston) (SV-1 6-4)
160A Round 2 - Isaac Mitton (Oakley) over Jonathon Seamons (Preston) (MD 16-4)
160A Round 3 - Jonathon Seamons (Preston) over Brodey Ottley (Raft River) (TF 16-1 5:07)
160A Round 4 - Jonathon Seamons (Preston) over Tanner Hartley (American Falls) (Inj. [time])
160A Round 5 - Brad Benson (Marsh Valley) over Jonathon Seamons (Preston) (Dec 12-5)
220B Round 1 - Ben Reed (Pocatello) over Gentry Geary (Preston) (Fall 1:42)
220B Round 2 - Braxton Kunz (American Falls) over Gentry Geary (Preston) (Fall 2:27)
220B Round 3 - Josh Reyes (West Jefferson) over Gentry Geary (Preston) (Fall 1:32)