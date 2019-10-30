The Preston boys and girls cross-country teams ran well at the 4A 4-5 district meet on Oct. 24, at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Both teams qualified to run in the state meet on Nov. 2, which will also be at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello this season. The top five teams qualify for the state meet and take their top seven runners.
The Indian boys finished first with 37 points for their second consecutive district title. Pocatello was second with 50 points, and Century third at 112 points, Jerome fouth with 118, and Twin Falls fifth with 136 points.
"Riley Reid was first overall (15:30) becoming the first Preston boy to win the district title since Preston made the jump to 4A in 2005," said Coach Tyler Jones. Sam Jeppsen finished third overall (15:38), Edison Leffler sixth (15:50), Josh Harrison 13th (16:24), Garrett Hale 14th (16:25), Dawson Leffler 16th (16:26), and Reynger Davidsavor 20th (16:39).
"Preston defended it's district championship in impressive fashion having three runners run under 16:00 minutes which is amazing," Jones said. "The boys were great today. They were focused and determined and it was impressive to see them run at such a high level. I'm excited for both of our teams to run so well today. We are finally getting healthy and they seem to be running their best at the end of the season when it matters the most.
"It should be a battle this week with four of the top teams in all of Idaho in any classification battling it out at the state meet this Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho Falls is the favorite having won the past two 4A titles in cross country, Preston, Pocatello, and Kuna should all be right there in the mix."
The Lady Indians had similar success though they were just short of a district title with a second place finish. Just three points behind first place Twin Falls (65) with 68 points and edging Pocatello who took third with 74. Century was fourth with 106 points, and Jerome fifth at 118.
The team got a boost from standout runner Andie Bell who finished second overall with a time of 18:44. Mickayla Robertson was 9th (19:47), Paige Shumway 16th (20:35), Alyssa Crowther 19th (20:37), Rachel Lee 22nd (20:41), Harley Larson 28th (21:01), and Rachel Barton 29th (21:02).
"The girls ran really well today," Jones said. "Many of the girls ran personal bests today which is great to see. They have really improved a lot throughout the season. This is the 14th consecutive year the girls as a team have qualified for the state meet. The girls are ranked 7th going into the state but aren't far off the top four teams. We are excited to run at the state meet and both the boys and girls will give it their best shot next week at the state meet."