The PHS cross country teams won the Cache Box Invitational on Sep. 27, at the American Heritage Center in Hyrum. This is the fourth consecutive year that the boys team has won the event. The girls also took first overall this year. The Indians will run Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello in the annual Bob Conley meet.
The Preston boys scored an impressive 23 pointsfinishing well ahead of second place Green Canyon who scored 94. Bear River placed third with 102 points, and Sky View fourth with 126 points and a total of nine schools competed.
The Indians were led by Edison Leffler who finished firstoverall with a time of 16:17. Garrett Hale finished third overall (16:45), Gage Cordner was fifth (16:51), Luke Visser sixth (17:00) ReyngerDavidsavoreighth (17:09), Druw Jones 14th (17:31)and Ty Robertson 17th (17:38).
“The boys ran great today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “I thought Gage and Luke really stepped up today. Our pack time was 52 seconds which is great. It’s always fun to come down and compete with all of the Cache Valley schools.”
The Preston girls took first in the team standings with 33 points. Ridgeline was second with 56 points, Bear River third at 92, and Green Canyon fourth with 118 points.
“The girls were impressive today,” Jones said. “We had never won the Cache Box before on the girls side and they were determined and got the job done today. They continue to get better every week. We had three girls in the 19s which is great."
The girls were led by Mckinley Scott who was second overall with a time of 19:31. Angelie Scott was third (19:40), Oakley Reid fifth(19:48), Elly Jeppsen ninth (20:06), Taylor Romney 14th (20:33), Myah Atchley 22nd (21:26), and Maren Leffler 26th (21:41).
The JV boys finished second with Tristan Lyon taking 2nd overall with a time of 18:21 and the JV girls won the JV race led by freshman Tenley Kirkbride, who was first with a time of 21:20.