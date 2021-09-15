The Preston cross-country teams attended the Tiger/Grizz meet at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls on Friday, Sept. 10. More than 40 schools from throughout the state competed in all divisions with 19 being 4A/5A schools. Preston will run at Ross Park in Pocatello on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Preston boys finished second overall in the Varsity A division with 99 points behind Rocky Mountain from the Boise area with 63 points.
Edison Leffler took third overall with a time of 16:41. Garrett Hale was 12th at 17:04, Reynger Davidsavor 22nd (17:27), Gage Cordner 31st (17:46), Luke Visser 34th (17:53), Ty Robertson 46th (18:09), and Druw Jones 57th (18:27).
“The boys ran great today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Edison was impressive finishing third overall in a really talented field. Our pack time today was 1:12 which was solid. Preston was the first 4A in the field and finished just ahead of some of the top 4A teams in the state in Blackfoot, Bishop Kelly, and district rival Pocatello.”
Despite a great finish on Friday, Jones knows they must keep improving to defend their title and hold that edge against other teams later in the season.
“The boys are running well,” he said. “We need to continue to improve each week and keep working hard and continue to get better.”
The Preston girls also had an impressive performance finishing second overall in the meet with 94 points. Rocky Mountain won the Varsity division with 74 points.
Preston’s top three runners all finished in the top 20 with the rest of the pack close behind. McKinley Scott led the Lady Indians finishing 12th overall with a time of 21:00. Angelie Scott was 19th at 21:10. Maren Leffler was 20th (20:10), Oakley Reid was 26th (21:32), Elly Jeppsen was 27th (21:32), Taylor Romney 28th (21:32), and Alyssa Crowther 63rd (23:10).
“The girls ran great today,” Jones said. “Our pack time was 32 seconds apart which is really good. The girls were really packed in tight today and that gave us a big boost today.
Like last week, the team finished ahead of other 4A schools beating Skyline, Twin Falls, and Pocatello.
“4A is loaded this year on both the girls and boys sides and the competition is going to be a battle all season,” said Jones.
At Cardinal Classic at Kelly Park in Soda Springs on Sept. 7, the girls team finished third overall in the varsity meet where over 40 schools competed. Mckinley Scott finished nineth overall to lead the lady Indians with a time of 20:56. The girls team was the first 4A team in the field and finished the meet with 133 points.
The Preston boys also finished third overall with a score of 123 points as the the top 4A team in the field and had three runners finish in the top 20.
Edison Leffler was the top runner for the boys finishing fourth overall with a time of 16:57.
The Preston JV boys took fourth in the JV race. The top runners were Tristan Lyon 10th (19:00), Noah Conrad 16th (19:13), and Joan Blancafort Ars 19th (19:17).
Gage Cordner was the top runner for Preston at the Cardinal Class on Sept. 7 finishing sixth overall with a time of 18:11.
The JV girls finished second overall and their top finishers were Tenley Kirkbride third (22:49), Ashley Scott sixth (23:11), and Myah Atchley eighth (23:33).
At the Cardinal Classic on Sept. 7, the girls JV also finished 3rd overall and were led by freshman Ashley Scott, who finished third overall with a time of 21:58.
The Preston Junior High girls won the Tiger/Grizz junior high meet finishing first place overall with 80 points. Eagle Rock was second with 127 points and Black Canyon was third with 142 points out of 18 middle schools competing.
Payce Jones was second overall with a time of 10:28, Lily Madsen fifth (10:44), Bethany Moore 19th (11:04), Ella Romney 28th (11:29), Corin Leffler 31st (11:37), Tess Nelson 52nd (12:11).
“It’s impressive for the girls to win such a big meet,” said Jones.
The junior high boys finished second overall with 113 points. Sugar-Salem was first with 58 points and Taylorview third with 122 points.
Preston’s top runner was Jonathan Cole who was 12th with a time of 10:00 followed closely by Rhett Schumann in 13th at 10:02. Brooks Campbell was next for Preston at 23rd (10:22), Alex Scott 38th (10:43), Dylan Shumway 51st (10:51), Ryan Burnett was 70th (11:20), and Khai Jeppsen was 92nd (12:01). The junior high teams will run Friday at West Side.