Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Preston Cross Country teams opened the season on August 25th at Malad for the Terry Jones Invitational. On Saturday, Sep. 3 the Indian harriers will participate in the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs with over 40 other schools.

The Preston girls finished first with a perfect score of 15. Of the eight teams competing in the event Soda Springs was second with 64 points, Malad third at 70 and West Side fourth with 136.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you