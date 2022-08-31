...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Preston Cross Country teams opened the season on August 25th at Malad for the Terry Jones Invitational. On Saturday, Sep. 3 the Indian harriers will participate in the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs with over 40 other schools.
The Preston girls finished first with a perfect score of 15. Of the eight teams competing in the event Soda Springs was second with 64 points, Malad third at 70 and West Side fourth with 136.
Sophomore Tenley Kirkbride finished first overall with a time of 20:51. Angelie Scott was second (21:01), Maren Leffler third (21:06), Elly Jeppsen fourth (21:07), Ashley Scott fifth (21:17), Oakley Reid sixth (21:22), and Bethany Moore was tenth (21:53).
“The girls had a great start to the season today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Tenley was impressive today and our pack time was 26 seconds runners 1-5 which is excellent.”
The Indian boys also finished first overall with a score of 46 points. West Side was second with 69 points, Rockland third with 73 and Soda Springs fourth with 90 points.
Luke Visser finished first overall with a time of 16:31. Ty Robertson fourth (17:46), Tristan Lyon nineth (18:30), Jacob Cordner 12th (19:03), Druw Jones 20th (19:26), Porter Campbell 22nd (19:34), and Rhett Schumann 25th (19:50).
“Luke was awesome today,” Jones said. “He ran a great race today and our pack time was (2:55) which we need to improve on.”
The Preston Junior High Boys cross country team finished first overall at the Terry Jones invite with 38 points and the girls second overall with 39 points.
Brooks Campbell was 4th overall for Preston with a time of 9:55. Khai Jeppsen was 6th (10:01), Ryan Burnett 8th (10:06), Alex Scott 9th (10:11), Burke Moore 11th (10:22), Josue Renefigo 13th (10:28), and Daylin Leffler 14th (10:29).
Payce Jones was 1st overall with a time of 10:14. Ella Romney was 7th (11:21), Jane Bell 8th (11:22), Emma Addley 13th (11:54), Camielle Womack 14th (11:54), Hannah Cole 16th (12:07), and Maggie Williamson 19th (12:22).