Due to COVID-19, one of the biggest meets of the year, the Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, was canceled this week. Instead, the Preston cross-country teams will travel to Butte, Montana for the Butte Invitational on Friday. Sep. 24.
The PHS girls and boys teams both finished in first place overall at the Blake Stephens Invitational at Ross Park in Pocatello on Sep. 16, where five teams participated. The district meet will be on the same course so the Indians were glad to get some running experience on it.
The girls finished with 17 points, ahead of second place Malad, which scored 72 points. More importantly they were well ahead of district rival Century who finished third with 73.
Mckinley Scott was first overall with a time of 20:21. Angelie Scott was second (21:00), Elly Jeppsen third (21:14), Oakley Reid fifth (21:25), Maren Leffler sixth (21:34), and Tenley Kirkbride was seventh (21:41).
The boys also finished first overall with 16 points beating out district rival Century who came in second with 57 and Shelley at 72.
Edison Leffler was first overall with a time of 16:37. Garrett Hale was second (16:52), Reynger Davidsavor third (17:07), Gage Cordner fourth (17:54), Luke Visser sixth (17:58), Ty Robertson ninth (18:17) and Druw Jones tenth (18:19).
The JV boys and girls also took first overall. The boys were led by Tristan Lyon who was first overall with a time of 18:46 and the JV girls were led by Ashley Scott who was first overall with a time of 22:11.
The Preston Junior teams both ran well and finished first overall at the Pirate Challenge in Dayton on Sep. 17.
The boys finished first with 36 points. Rhett Schumann took second overall with a time of 10:03. Jonathan Cole sixth (10:28), Brooks Campbell seventh (10:34), Alex Scott eighth (10:34), Dylan Shumway 14th (11:04), Daylin Leffler 15th (11:13). And Burke Moore was 19th (11:23).
The Junior High girls were first with 20 points. Payce Jones was led overall with a time of 10:39. Lili Madsen third (10:55), Corin Leffler fourth (11:17), Bethany Moore fifth (11:21), Danica Shumway seventh (11:46), Tess Nelson 11th (12:05), and Ella Romney 21st (12:52). The junior high will run Wed., Sep. 22, in Preston at the junior high.