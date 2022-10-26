The Lady Indians are set to defend their state title after winning the 4A District 5 cross-country tournament on Oct. 20 in Pocatello. Since the top two teams qualify for state, the boys team will also be competing at the state meet after taking second in the district tourney. The state cross-country meet will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Lewiston, Idaho. The top seven runners from each team will represent Preston.
Pocatello claimed the first, third and 12th place spots in the girls race but Preston dominated the rest taking all other places in the top 15. In doing so Preston bought home the district title with a top score of 24 points. Pocatello was second with 37 and Century third with 84.
The girls were led by Tenley Kirkbride who finished second overall with a time of 19:17. Myah Atchley was fourth with a time of 19:32. Elly Jeppsen was fifth (19:37), Bethany Moore sixth (19:47), Maren Leffler seventh (19:56), Ashley Scott eighth, (19:57), Angelie Scott ninth (20:03), and Oakley Reid 10th (20:14).
“The girls were impressive today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We had 12 of the top 15 girls in the race which shows how deep of a team these girls are. The goal today was to qualify for state and win the district championship. The girls have been solid all season long and are focused on running well at state next week. Some of the teams that will be in the hunt next week for the blue trophy on the girls side are Preston, Skyline, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls.”
The boys team was edged by Pocatello for first place separated by just one point. Pocatello had 27 and Preston 28 with Century coming in a distant third at 80 points.
“We are excited to make it to state and get that experience for these boys,” Jones said. “We graduated out top four boys from last year and knew we were going to be young this year. The boys have improved throughout the season and are running the best they have all year. We only have one senior in our top seven so this will be great experience for these kids.”
Luke Visser won the individual 4a District 5 championship title with a first place finish and time of 16:25. Ty Robertson was fourth (17:11), Tristan Lyon sixth (17:36), Jacob Cordner seventh (17:39), Druw Jones 10th (18:05), Porter Campbell 11th (18:05), and Jonathon Cole 15th (18:46).
“The boys will be seeded probably 11th or 12th next week but hopefully we can surprise some teams and have a good showing,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.