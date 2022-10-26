Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Lady Indians are set to defend their state title after winning the 4A District 5 cross-country tournament on Oct. 20 in Pocatello. Since the top two teams qualify for state, the boys team will also be competing at the state meet after taking second in the district tourney. The state cross-country meet will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Lewiston, Idaho. The top seven runners from each team will represent Preston.

Pocatello claimed the first, third and 12th place spots in the girls race but Preston dominated the rest taking all other places in the top 15. In doing so Preston bought home the district title with a top score of 24 points. Pocatello was second with 37 and Century third with 84.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.