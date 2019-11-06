The Preston Cross Country teams traveled to Poctello on Nov. 2 for the state cross country meet. The girls finished seventh and the boys took second for an outstanding finish to the 2019 season.
“Boths teams ran great and I’m proud of them for all they have accomplished this season,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “The boys and the girls lose some great seniors who have done great things for the program... but we are also excited for the future of the program. Overall it’s been a great season.”
The Preston boys edged Kuna with 75 points for second place in the team standings for the second consecutive year. Kuna took third with 77 and two-time defending champion Idaho Falls won the meet with 54 points. Pocatello was a distant fourth with 142 points.
Riley Reid led the Indians and finished fourth overall individually (15:39), Sam Jeppsen sixth (15:49), Edison Leffler ninth (16:00), Josh Harrison 25th (16:18), Garrett Hale 41st (16:41), Reynger Davidsavor 55th (16:57), Dawson Leffler 90th (17:51).
“The boys were tremendous this season,” said Jones. “This is the fastest team we have had in school history. We had three different runners go under 16:00 minutes which is awesome.”
Idaho Falls also took the title in the girls race with 65 points. Bishop Kelly was second with 88, Twin Falls third at 114, and Skyline fifth with 143 points. Preston finished with 178 points for seventh.
Andie Bell finished fifth overall individually (18:43), Mickayla Robertson 40th (20:33), Rachel Lee 48th (20:43), Rachel Barton 56th (20:54), Alyssa Crowther 60th (20:57), Paige Shumway 63rd (21:03), and Harley Larson 89th (21:50).
About 20 Preston harriers will be competing at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships Saturday, Nov. 16 in Boise. A commitee selects who can run in the championship race. They take the top teams from the northwest. The top three teams from that race qualify for nationals in Portland.