The PHS cross country team traveled to Pocatello on Oct. 8, for the annual Bob Conley Invite at the Portueuf Wellness Center. There the girls were first overall and the boys second. Thirteen schools participated in the meet on the girls side and fourteen on the boys. The Indians host the Preston Invite today, Wed., Oct. 13, at the Preston Golf and Country Club beginning at 3 p.m. It is their only home meet of the season.
In the Class A division of the 4A/5A schools, the Preston girls finished 1st overall with 68 points. Defending 4A state champion Skyline was 2nd with 75 points, and Pocatello was 3rd with 113 points.
Mckinley Scott ran a personal best 18:58 and finished 5th overall individually. Angelie Scott was 7th (19:08), Oakley Reid was 13th (19:32), Elly Jeppsen 14th (19:39). The three freshman Tenley Kirkbride 29th (20:10), Ashley Scott 32nd (20:11), and Myah Atchley 38th (20:19) also recorded good times.
“The girls were great,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We had four girls in the 19s today which is super and a couple other girls barely in the 20s. They continue to get better and better each week. Our pack time was 1:12 this week.”
The Preston boys were 2nd overall in the team standings with 67 points behind powerhouse Idaho Falls at 46 points. Rigby was 3rd with 97 points, Madison 4th (109), and Thunder Ridge 5th (135).
Edison Leffler ran a personal best of 15:43 finishing 4th overall individually. Garrett Hale was 8th overall with a personal best of 16:04. Reynger Davidsavor was 17th (16:28), Gage Cordner was 18th (16:30), Luke Visser was 25th (16:47), Ty Robertson 38th (17:14), and Druw Jones 47th (17:33).
“The boys ran great,” Jones said. “Our pack time was 1:04 today. We had a lot of personal bests today and had our top five runners were all in the 16s, which is great. We need to keep working and get better each week.”
The JV girls took first overall, led by Maren Leffler who won with a time of (20:15). Alyssa Crowther was 3rd (20:26), and Audrey Moore 8th (21:39). The JV boys were third overall led by Tristan Lyon who finished 10th overall with a time of 17:32.
The Preston junior teams also ran well at the Bob Conley invite. Out of 20 schools, the girls finished 1st overall with 52 points and the boys were 3rd overall with 135 points.
Bethany Moore was 2nd overall with a time of 11:52. Lily Madsen was 3rd (11:53), Payce Jones 4th (11:56), Corin Leffler 16th (12:25), Tess Nelson 35th (12:59), Ella Romney 41st (13:09), and Emma Addley 79th (14:00).
On the boys side Jonathon Cole was 15th (11:03), Rhett Schumann was 16th (11:06), Brooks Campbell 28th (11:32), Alex Scott 40th (11:49), Dylan Shumway 66th (12:08), Daylin Leffler 70th (12:12), and Ryan Burnett 99th (12:28).