Talon Reese, a freshman at Preston High School recently travelled to Phoenix, Arizona with the Idaho Olympic Development Program to compete in the Region IV State Championships.
Playing as a goalkeeper, Reese was one of 18 players selected to represent the State of Idaho on the 2005 boys team (teams are named after the year in which the players were born). In total Idaho sent 192 players to compete against other western states that comprise Region IV. Idaho had 12 teams, six boys and six girls for each year between. The 2005 boys played games against Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming and Hawaii in pool play.
This is the second time in three years that Talon has been selected to represent Idaho. In 2017 Reese was selected to represent Idaho as the team travelled to Portland, Oregon to compete against teams from that area. Reese was also selected to the Region IV pool of players and spent a week on the University of Idaho campus training with other top players and coaches from the western United States. Reese was the first player from Franklin County to get the opportunity to be part of the Region IV pool.
This year Talon was joined by four other Franklin County players who were also trying out for the state pool. Trey Hendrickson and Parker Kofoed both were invited to join the State pool for the 2004 boys team and Tucker Daley and Ty Miller were invited to join the State pool for the 2003 boys team.
"The boys played well and learned a lot," said Miller's mother, Paula Miller.
The Olympic Development Program provides a pathway for players who are looking to push themselves and compete with other players throughout the United States. After tryouts players are first invited to join the state pool. These pool players are then available to coaches for selection to the state team. Once invited to the state team the goal then is to be invited to the regional pool of players with the hope of making the regional team to eventually advance to the national pool and national team.
“It was fun to travel to Phoenix with the State team and to represent our community at the State and Regional Level,” said Reese. He has his sights set on a professional future playing soccer.
To get there, he plans to continue playing with the Preston High team, the Olympic Development Team, and then college.
"It would be great to play with the Portland Timbers academy program and if the chance comes to play professional, that would be awesome,” he said.