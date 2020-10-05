Preston (2-3) hosted returning state champions, Sugar Salem Diggers (5-0), last Friday night and ended the non-conference game with a loss, 22 to 34. This Friday, Preston will travel north to Pocatello and take on Century Diamondbacks with their first conference game. Century currently sits at 3-3.
“We went in to the game knowing that Sugar does not lose very often. They are an impressive team who are 25-2 over the past three years. They’re an undefeated team for a reason,” said, Eric Thorson, Indian’s head coach. “Sugar has defeated some really good programs and we knew the fight we were up against. We ended up not executing well enough, plain and simple. On the opposite end of that, our boys came in and fought and this game helped develop. I’m proud of them. When you come into a year where you don’t have as many role players from the previous year, there is a lot of discovery and development that happens. Some of that happens on the field. To go against the team we played and play the way we did is nothing for these boys to be ashamed of. We are wanting to prepare them to fight their way into getting into the playoffs, and we feel that taking on these teams are our chance. Nobody is going to be down on anyone. No one is going to look at that game and say ‘Preston isn’t any good‘ because playing these teams at the level they are on will make us better.”
Sugar Salem scored the first three touchdowns of the game and were up 20-0 when Preston’s Tait Rawlings took down Sugar in the backfield and Cole Harris ended their drive by blocking their punt. Harris shinned again and ended the first half blocking the Digger’s 25-yard field goal attempt.
The Indian’s defense came back out for the second half ready to fight. Josh Read took the Digger’s ball carrier down in the back field followed by a sack to Sugar’s QB by Harris that pushed the Digger’s back 10 yards and turned the ball over on downs to Preston. Brecker Knapp completed a 38-yard touch down pass to Chevy Nelson. Sugar answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass.
"It was a tough game. Sugar was a good alround team,” said Chevy Nelson. “We missed a few assignments and that is what adds up. We were running down the side lines and we couldn’t connect with Brecker on those passes and kept going out of bounds. We ended up completing and were able to get the touchdown in.”
The fourth quarter kept the crowd on their feet as Preston drove the ball down the field and scored with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lindhardt. Knapp followed up with a two point conversion.
Indian defense held the diggers and turned the ball back over to Preston when Emery Thorson and Justin Inglet stopped Sugar in the backfield.
Preston’s offense was pushed back by penalties, but they never gave up. They created a pocket strong enough to protect Knapp, allowing him to complete to Harris for a 52-yard touchdown.
“It’s always hard to lose, especially at home,” said Cole Harris. “I felt like we didn’t come out like we should have and started out missing assignments. But, we bounced back second half and that is what is important. We realized what we did wrong and we fixed it. In the next games, that is what we need to do from the start.”
Knapp threw a total of 262 yards and collected 79 yards rushing. Harris totaled 130 yards receiving, in addition to his blocked 25-yard field goal and blocking an extra point attempt. He also collected three tackles for loss, including a sack. Tyler Lindhardt received 38 yards, Chevy Nelson 36 and Emery Thorson 34 yards. Hunter Wright, Justin Inglet, and Tait Rawlings contributed 24 yards, combined. Adding to the teams 127 rushing yards were Charles Iverson, Emery Thorson, and Tait Rawlings.
Emery Thorson lead the defense with eight tackles, two of which had losses of yards, and defended a pass. Davon Inglet followed Thoson with 9 tackles, Rawlings with 8 tackles, one with a loss of yards as well. Josh Read collected four tackles, one with a loss of yards and Hunter Wright, Charles Iverson, Stetson Ostler, Knapp, Rhett Larson, Corbin Winward all contributed with tackles as well.