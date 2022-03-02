The Oakwood 88’s 5 PianoTeams, who are students of Bonnie Slaughter, NCTM (Nationally Certified Teacher of Music), recently performed at the 20th Annual Utah 5 PianoTeam Festival in Ogden, Utah. Including Preston, 33 teams participated, each performing in one of five different concerts.
The Oakwood 88’s pianists for 2021-2022 are: Team Allegro – Landon Kelley, Dillon Sant, Jonathan Cole, Kayla Li, Taylee Porter. Team Con Brio – Tanner Edwards, Mercedes Holton, Jesse Evelyn, Mya Hansen, Stratton Tracy. Team Vivace – Hannah Cole, Ty Porter, Leah Zollinger, Ty Zollinger, Stratton Tracy.
Slaughter described PianoTeams as “five people playing five (grand) pianos” and “like being in an orchestra or band but with pianos playing all the parts. The term, 5 Piano Teams, was coined by world renowned pianist and pedagogue, N.Jane Tan and has been made popular by the 5 Browns.”
“Playing on a team is invaluable training and experience for pianists because they must learn ensemble and accompaniment skills such as counting, listening, following the other players, track layers, and being able to improvise when necessary,” said Slaughter. “Team members must master difficult repertoire. PianoTeams also provide a social element to a talent that can be solitary. Teammates help each other and learn to interact and communicate in new ways.”
5 PianoTeams from the Oakwood Music Studio have opened for Jon Schmidt and were selected to perform for the Temple Square Christmas Concert Series. They have also performed at the International 5 PianoTeam Festivals with N. Jane Tan and guest conductors Seymour Bernstein and Kim Hayashi.
“We are grateful to Rick Baldassin of Baldassin Pianos, the Rocky Mountain PianoTeam and the many others who donate to make this event possible every year.,” Slaughter said.