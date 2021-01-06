Currently Pioneer Elementary in Preston has two schedule options available for kindergarten, either half day or alternate days. Having two kindergarten schedules is problematic because it is difficult to insure equality of opportunity for each schedule (field trips, support services, rotational programs, etc.) and it is impossible to give each family the schedule that they desire. In short, different schedules may not give students an equal educational opportunity in kindergarten, states the Preston School District’s website.
For those reasons, Pioneer Elementary is seeking input from educators and parents to determine if a change is needed. All information gathered will be shared with the Preston School District School Board as they make the decisions regarding kindergarten.
Any decisions or changes that are made would be for the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is hoping for input especially from families who do not yet have children in school or who may not be aware of this survey, and hope to get the word out so they can complete the confidential survey. It is located on the district’s website, and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/589WSBF.