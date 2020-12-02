Little children are leading the way in providing food necessary for the Preston Elks Lodge to provide Christmas baskets for people needing help this year, said Jackie Anderson of the Elks Lodge.
During the week of Nov. 16-19, the kindergarten through second graders at Pioneer Elementary collected more than 4,000 food items. The food drive was a huge success, say school officials, who said it took four pickups to transport the food from the school to the Elks Lodge. The generosity left Principal Wendt saying that he “wanted to cry because the kids are so amazing!”
“Thanks so much to our Pioneer parents who dipped into their pockets and food storage to provide the food,” he said. Preston High School Senior Treyton Anderson coordinated the Elks Lodge food drive for his senior project. The food will be distributed to those in need during the holiday season through the Elks Club annual Christmas Basket program.
The school could not have accomplished this feat without the support of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), say school officials, whose president this year is Tess Zollinger. The classes at Pioneer Elementary competed with each other to see which could bring the most food. Five Pioneer classes each collected more than 350 items. The PTO sponsored a pizza party for the winning classes in each grade. The thought of winning a pizza party was an incentive that played a pivotal role in the competition.
“During the last minutes of the competition we had hundreds of items donated as classes called for donations to help them win the party,” said Wendt. The winning classes were Mrs. Lee in Kindergarten, Mrs. Ostler and Mrs. Clark in 1st grade and Mrs. White and Mrs. Briggs in 2nd grade. The Pioneer teachers and staff reported that it was heartwarming to watch the students get behind this project and come together in support of those in need. “We are so very proud of the children in the Pioneer Elementary and the giving hearts they have,” said Wendt.
The Elks Lodge continues to take donations of both canned or boxed food or money, as well as the names of someone in need. They are also accepting helpers to assemble the boxes Dec. 14-17 after 6 p.m. To help in some way, or to direct the lodge to someone in need, contact Jackie Anderson at 208-705-8254. “Please call to coordinate. Masks and gloves will be mandatory,” she said.
The donations provided by individuals as well as area businesses are crucial to the Elks Lodge’s effort to spread Christmas joy, and very appreciated, she said.