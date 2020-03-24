Culinary water is again filling the water lines in the Preston water system.
"It is filling as we speak," said John Balls, public works director for Preston City.
Those who were without water over night should find it available later to night, as the pipe slowly fills.
Water has to slowly be reintroduced to the line to manage the water pressure and prevent the line from blowing out. When it is up to capacity, the line delivers 4,400 gallons of spring water per minute to Preston City.
Balls said the leak is likely due to the earthquake that happened in Magna, Utah on March 18.
"The pipe itself (that had to be replaced) looked really good. It was just a joint that separated," he said. As water squeezed out, the leak became larger as it wore away a rubber gasket inside the joint, and finally became large enough to be noticed.