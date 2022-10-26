The West Side boys took second at the 2A District 5 cross-country meet and the girls team took third. Both teams have been listed as the 2022 2A Academic Champions with the girls GPA at 3.994 and the boys at 3.870. The 2A State Cross-country meet will be held in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday, Oct. 29. The top seven boys as well as Keziah Westover and Aubrie Barzee will represent West Side at state.
The boys scored 38 points just behind first place Soda Springs who had 33. Mald was third with 71 and Bear Lake fourth with 98.
Bradyn Noreen took second overall with a personal best time of 16:25.03. He was followed by Grant Clawson (17:10.65) in third. Freshman Ethan Willis (18:08.21) and senior Kaden Telford (8:17.13) also finished in the top ten at ninth and tenth respectively.
Brennon Winward (18:30.25), Koby Telford (18:34.93), Aaron Willis (18:54.35) and Preston Grimm (19:14.82) finished in the top 20 for the Pirates and Sam Tolman (19:28.15) and Tytus Christensen (20:04.42) rounded out West Side’s top ten runners.
The Lady Pirates were third with 71 points. Soda Springs took first with 33, Malad second with 37 and Bear Lake fourth with 94.
The girls were led by Westover (20:50.44) who took third overall. Barzee (20:59.69) finished sixth overall followed by, Jacie Johnson (22:53.09), Letti Phillips (23:38.60), Eliza Olson (23:41.51), Ruruna Nukina (26:41.43), Kambreea Priwitt (27:20.82), Janie Waite (29:06.30), Ilaria Contini (31:04.13), Kenzie Bingham (32:21.18) and Kelsie Gittins (32:44.02).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.