The West Side boys took second at the 2A District 5 cross-country meet and the girls team took third. Both teams have been listed as the 2022 2A Academic Champions with the girls GPA at 3.994 and the boys at 3.870. The 2A State Cross-country meet will be held in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday, Oct. 29. The top seven boys as well as Keziah Westover and Aubrie Barzee will represent West Side at state.

The boys scored 38 points just behind first place Soda Springs who had 33. Mald was third with 71 and Bear Lake fourth with 98.

