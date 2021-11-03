At the 2A state cross-country meet in Boise at Eagle Island state park on Oct. 30 West Side took fourth place as a team with 116 points. North Fremont took first with 60, Salmon second at 64 and Nampa Christian third with 87. District rival Soda Springs came in fifth with 131.
It was a memorable season for the boys team who were also district champions.
“Coming into state that was our goal, to get a state trophy,” said Coach Joseph Grimm. “We were also hoping a couple of them could get medals. So Brayden Noreen took 11th (17:13.91), Grant Clawson 12th (17:14.71), and Samuel Beutler our only senior took 17th (17:33.85). I couldn’t be happier with the team as a whole and individually. They each gave their best and it was a great finish to a fantastic year and I am excited to see what they can do next year.”
Other competitors for the young Pirates were Koby Telford (18:43.56), Kaden Telford (18:45.62), Brennon Winward (18:54.48) and Aaron Willis (19:06.18).
Because the state cross country meet and the state volleyball championships were held on the same day the teams could not support each other by attending the events. Instead, Coach Grimm said, “we were all cheering for our girls’ volleyball team which was playing and winning a state title. It was a solid day for West Side.”
And for all his hard work Coach Grimm wanted to recognize his assistant coach. “A big thanks to Kerry Baird who is my assistant. The hours and expertise he brings is irreplaceable.”
Lady Pirates led by Barzee, Ebert
The girls were represented at the state meet by Aubrie Barzee and Johanna Ebert. Barzee took third place overall with a time of 19:39 closely followed by Ebert in fourth place at 19:45.
“Johanna joined our team as an exchange student from Germany and was an excellent addition to the squad,” said Coach Stacey Olsen. “She has an outstanding work ethic and good attitude. Aubrie is a seasoned runner and did an outstanding job of supporting and encouraging her teammates.
Olsen was pleased with the performance of her team. She knows the team was good enough to compete at state but a loaded district made that a very difficult proposition.
“Although only two runners were able to progress to the state meet, the team as a whole was the strongest in West Side history. In any other district in the state, they would have advanced and had a solid shot at a trophy. The 5th district girls had 4 of the top 5 teams in the state but because of qualification rules were only able to advance two. This team was dedicated, unified, committed and definitely led the program in a positive direction.”