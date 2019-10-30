Jacob Moffat took home a title as the overall winner in the 2A 5 district cross country meet on Oct. 24, in Pocatello with a season record of 16:29.1. He led the Pirates to a second place team finish of 37 points. Soda Springs took the team title with 27 points and Bear Lake came in third with 90 points.
Including Moffat, three West Side boys finished in the top 10 and three more placed in the top 15. Brentan Noreen took third overall (16:57.0), Bradyn Noreen was 10th (17:26.2), Gideon Beutler 11th(17:42.6), Alex Winward 12th (17:47.8), Samuel Beutler 14th (18:02.4), Nathan Housley 22nd (19:00.8), Brennon Winward 25th (19:12.6), Grant Clawson 28th (19:25.3) and Kaden Telford rounded out the top 10 Pirates with 19:37.1).
The boys’ team will compete in the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Pocatello at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, ID.
Though the Lady Pirates will not be attending the state cross-country meet as a team, they are sending two individual runners who will represent West Side on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Pocatello. The team finished third at the 2A 5 district meet in Pocatello with 59 Points, Bear Lake took second with 40 and Soda Springs won with 35 points.
Coach Stacey Olsen is proud of what the girls have accomplished this season and feels they have lived up to their theme of “Redefining What’s Possible.” “They did just that this season,” she said. “Although they finished in third place just narrowly missing the opportunity to compete at the state meet, for the first time in school history two girls qualified to go as individuals.”
“Natalia Lewis smashed the school record by 21 seconds that was set earlier in the season by teammate Ashlyn Willis.” Lewis beat her personal record with a time of 19:38 for fifth place. Ashlyn Willis finished in 8th place with a time of 20:11 to seal her own state bid. “Every other member of the team finished with personal records ranging from 16 seconds to a 1:26 seconds,” said Olsen. “Christina Tripp completed her senior year with a time of 21:05 narrowly missing at the chance to run at state by one place finishing in the 11th slot.”
Other highlights for the Pirates were Eliza Olson’s time of 21:54, which established her as the fastest freshman in school history and all top five varsity runners earning a place on the school record board. “They all are now listed in the top 10 girls record books at West Side, which is yet another first for the school,” said Olsen. #1 Natalia Lewis, #2 Ashlyn Willis, #4 Christina Tripp, #6 Eliza Olson and #9 Lili Klinkhammer.
“This has been an absolutely incredible team,” Olsen said. “They worked hard to accomplish their physical and mental goals this season and they set a new standard for West Side girl’s cross country. In every respect, this season was a success. The team is excited for Natalia and Ashlyn to represent them on Saturday at the state meet in Pocatello and are looking forward to setting more records.”