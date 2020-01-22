Pirate grapplers make strong showing at Tiger-Grizz

The Pirate grapplers had a good showing at the Idaho Falls Tiger-Grizz tournament last week. They have a home meet tonight, Jan. 22, against Grace and Soda Springs and the travel to Aberdeen for the Tiger Grind on Friday and Saturday, Jan 24-25.
At the Tiger Grizz JV Tournament, West Side finished with four placers. Zach Groll (Sr. 182 lbs), Connor Robinson (So. HWT) and Tige Roberts (Fr. 98 lbs) all took second place and Jed Hurren (Fr. 98 lbs) took first.
“This was one of the best tournaments that we have attended so far this season.,” said Coach Legrande Leavitt. On Friday we wrestled from 3:00 late into the evening. We didn’t finish up until 10:30. We had a great day and ended up still having 11 wrestlers still in the competition. Saturday was a tough day, but by the end of the tournament we ended up with four wrestlers placing in the top two spots.”
The freshmen who placed took on each other in the championship round.
“The highlight of the finals definitely was having freshman Tige Roberts and freshman Jed Hurren competing for first and second place at 98 pounds. They battled for three rounds with Jed Hurren coming out on top,” Leavitt said.