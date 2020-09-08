It was also a memorable night for West Side, which avenged its only loss from a year ago. The 3A Panthers edged the 2A Pirates 7-6 in 2019, a game which West Side, for the most part, dominated.
There was no heartbreak for the Pirates this time around as they increased their winning streak to 12 games.
Cristian Plancarte scored West Side’s first four touchdowns against Snake River (0-2), including two in the second quarter. He had TD runs of 3 and 2 yards, and hauled in scoring passes of 44 and 63 yards from Blaize Brown, who threw for 167 yards on 6 of 7 attempts.
Brown found Bryler Shurtliff on a 6-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for the Pirates (2-0). Cage Brokens highlighted West Side’s rushing attack with 91 yards on 15 carries.
Taze Stegelmeier anchored another impressive defensive performance for the Pirates, who have only allowed six points in their two games this season. The senior recorded 13 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered one and broke up a pass. Brokens chipped in with eight tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, one sack and one fumble recovery for the reigning 2A state champs.
“Our kids were very focused and dialed in tonight,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “They executed a game plan that I wasn’t sure they could do. It was a full team effort and a great job by our defensive staff.”