The West Side grapplers travel to Soda Springs today, Dec. 15, to begin wrestling at 4 p.m. They will be in Malad over the weekend on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18 for the Malad tournament.
At Marsh Valley on Dec. 10-11 the following varsity grapplers won matches:
• Sesha Beackstead (120 lbs) won three of her four matches beating Eliza Heward (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 1:21), Erika Hoge (Bear Lake) (Fall 0:29) and Lana Burrell (Grace) (Fall 0:24).
Advertisement
• Joey Hansen (126) won two of his five matches beating Dylan Olson (Pocatello) (Fall 0:48) and Jaden Thompson (North Gem) (Fall 3:54).
• Gavin Peterson (98) won over Gerardo Partida (Aberdeen) (Fall 2:45), Jace Potter (Malad) (Fall 4:33) and Francisco Burrola (American Falls) (Fall 0:51)
• Tayson Royer (123) defeated Leon Gardner (Firth) (Fall 0:43) and Kaden Davis (Soda Springs) (Dec 9-3)
• Stellar Tew (106 lbs) won over Russell Pyne (Century) (Fall 2:53), Devan Hoge (Bear Lake) (MD 20-8) and Tayven Kunz (Ririe) (Fall 4:00)
Story continues below video
• Colten Gundersen (170) won all three of his matches beating Kobe Paniagua (Murray) (Dec 4-0), Augustine McGowan (Century) (TF 17-2 5:29) and Brad Bensen (Marsh Valley) (SV-1 5-3)
• Aaron McDaniel (285) won over A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello) (Fall 1:27), Colton Doto (Oakley) (Fall 1:33) and Avery Robles (Challis) (Fall 3:12)
The Pirates hosted Minico, North Gem and 2A district rival Soda Springs on Dec. 8, and won all three duals in convincing fashion, West Side made quick work of North Gem (76-0) and Soda Springs (58-27), and also dispatched of 4A Minico by more than 20 points, 51-30. The Pirates fielded athletes at 14 of the 15 weights classes in all three duals.
Gavin Peterson (98) and Joey Hansen (126) teamed up to go 6-0 for the Pirates, and five of those wins were in pinning fashion. Hansen won one of his bouts by major decision.
Max Mumford (145) and Jace Royer (160) each pinned two opponents for West Side, which also got a pair of wins from McKay Mumford (120) and Colten Gunderson (170). West Side secured 54 points via forfeit against North Gem and a combined 42 points via forfeit in the other two duals.
Two other Pirates who picked up pins throughout the evening were Gunderson, Hunter Checketts (152) and Ben Jensen (220). McKay Mumford won his other contested duel by a 18-6 scoreline, while Gunderson defeated his foe from Minico by six points.