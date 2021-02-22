West Side was oh-so-close to placing third at the 2A Fifth District Wrestling Championships, which took place Friday at North Gem High School. Soda Springs rallied past West Side for the No. 3 position by one point, 116-115.
Malad held off Grace for the team title in the seven-team field, 203-183.5. Aberdeen was fifth with 99 points, followed by Bear Lake (78) and North Gem (40).
Ironically enough, West Side also finished fourth at this tournament a year ago and accumulated the exact same amount of points.
The top three medalists in each weight class automatically qualified for next week’s 2A state tourney. West Side had three runner-ups: Tige Roberts (113), Colten Gunderson (152) and Aaron McDaniel (285), plus three grapplers who placed third: Jed Hurren (106), Joey Hansen (120) and Andrew Olinger (160).
Additionally, five Pirates finished fourth: Max Mumford (132), Hunter Checketts (138), Shadrach Groll (152), Fielding Mumford (170) and Ben Jensen (195). There’s a chance one or more of West Side’s athletes who placed fourth could receive an at-large bid to state.
Gunderson and McDaniel were edged in their championships bouts — McDaniel by one point. Hansen, Hurren and Olinger pinned their opponents in their three-place matches — Olinger in 27 seconds, Hurren in 60 seconds and Hansen in the second round.
The Pirates brought 17 kids to the district tourney.