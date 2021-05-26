West Side attended the 2A state track meet on May 22, at Eagle High School where the boys team took third overall and the girls took fifth.
“We had a great season,” said Coach Tyler Moser. “The boys team took 3rd and we could not have placed any higher. They did the best that they could. I think the girls were a nice surprise. They took 5th and just missed a trophy, but they were only four points from second.”
The team will miss the contributions of seniors Ashlyn Willis and Josh Reeder next season but look forward to seeing what their younger teammates will accomplish.
“Ashlyn Willis finished her senior year strong with a state championship in the 800. She is moving on to run at CSI,” Moser said. “For the boys, Josh Reeder also finished his senior year strong. He finished 3rd in a loaded 400m. He also anchored the medley and 4x4 relays which took fourth.”
In that lineup are standout Bryler Shurtliff and Aubrie Barzee.
“Where track was canceled last year we had several young kids for whom this was their first state track meet,” Moser said. “It was a good experience for them. The young freshman, Aubrey Barzee won two championships in the 1600m and 3200m. She has a bright future and we look forward to three more seasons with her.”
Shurtliff finished second in the long jump, and teammate Hayden Robinson was third in the triple jump. Kynlee Beckstead finished third in the girls pole vault.
The team also set many a personal record at the meet and during the season, boding good things for the future.
WS Top results
Boys
100 Meters: Bryler Shurtliff 4th 11.48a (.3)
200 Meters: Bryler Shurtliff 6th 23.47a (-1.6)
400 Meters: Josh Reeder 1st 51.34aPR
800 Meters: Brentan Noreen 6th 2:03.73aPR
110m Hurdles: Easton Henderson 4th 15.85a (2.4)PR
300m Hurdles: Easton Henderson 8th 44.99a
4x400 Relay 4th: Josh Reeder, Parker Moser, Jaxon England, Brentan Noreen 3:33.68a ,
SMR 200-200-400-800m 4th: Easton Henderson, Cage Brokens, Parker Moser, Josh Reeder 3:43.51a
Shot Put: Andrew Olinger 6th 43-03.50
Discus Andrew: Olinger 4th 127-04
Long: Jump Bryler Shurtliff 2nd 20-07.50
Triple Jump: Hayden Robinson 3rd 41-05.75
Girls
800 Meters: Ashlyn Willis 1st 2:22.01aPR
1600 Meters: Aubrie Barzee 1st 5:20.80aPR
1600 Meters: Ashlyn Willis 4th 5:33.14aPR
3200 Meters: Aubrie Barzee 1st 11:39.46aPR
300m Hurdles: Letti Phillips 7th 49.30a
4x400 Relay 3rd: Madalyn Barzee, Aubrie Barzee, Ashlyn Willis, Letti Phillips 4:15.73a
SMR 100-100-200-400m 4th: Chloe Keller, Jocie Phillips, Letti Phillips, Ashlyn Willis 1:57.61a
Pole Vault: Kynlee Beckstead 3rd 8-06.00
Pole Vault: Madalyn Barzee 6th 8-00.00
Pole Vault: Jocie Phillips 7th 8-00.00
Pole Vault: Alaina Telford 8th 7-06.00