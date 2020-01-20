West Side started playing conference teams last week and maintained their number one status in the district with wins over Bear Lake and Soda Springs.
They will be on the road this week playing Aberdeen, Marsh Valley and Firth. The Aberdeen game will be tonight, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m., Marsh Valley on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Firth Saturday, Jan. 25 also at 7:30 p.m.
West Side came from behind to win 44-43 over Bear Lake on Jan. 18 on the road. A three-point shot by Bryler Shurtliff win about nine seconds to go propelled the Pirates to victory.
A 10-9 lead in the first quarter dwindled to nothing in the second quarter and the Pirates trailed 15-23 at the half. West Side cut the deficit to three in the third quarter and were able to take advantage of a missed free throw by the Bears in the final seconds to get the win.
Shurtliff led all scorers with 17 points, Isaac Frankman added nine, Ryan Beckstead six, Conner Neilson and Blaize Brown five each and Ty Ward two.
Against Soda Springs on Jan. 16, the Pirates jumped out to an early lead of 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, and just piled it on from there, winning 58-26.
West Side allowed just five points in the entire second half and scored 26, cruising to their first conference win.
Frankman was the high scorer with 17 points followed by Shurtliff with 13, Brown with 11 and Beckstead with five. Adam Headworth added four and Jaxon Moserand Ty Ward three each.