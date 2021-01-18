Pirate Jackson Stewart stymies the defense of Keaton Carlson by dishing the ball off to a teammate. The Pirates had a great week with conference wins over Bear Lake and Soda Springs for a 2-0 conference record so far. They host Aberdeen tonight, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Marsh Valley to play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 22. On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Pirates host Ririe at 3 p.m.