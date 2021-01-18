The Pirates had a great week with conference wins over Bear Lake and Soda Springs for a 2-0 conference record so far. They host Aberdeen tonight, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m., and travel to Marsh Valley to play at 7 p.m,. on Friday, Jan 22. On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Pirates host Ririe at 3 p.m.
At home on Jan. 16, the Pirates jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Leading 15-8 at the half, West Side never trailed after the first two points of the game.
The Bears went on a 4-0 run to start the third but the Pirates answered with a 9-0 run for a 34-21 advantage to start the fourth. Fifteen of Bryler Shurliff’s 19 points were scored in the quarter.
Another 10 points in the final period was plenty to secure the 44-39 Pirate victory over the Bears.
Against Soda Spring on Jan. 14, the Pirates were able to overcome an 11-15 deficit in the first quarter to win 76-65 on the road.
Bryler Shurtliff led the team with 20 points. Easton Henderson netted 15 points, followed by Blaize Brown with 14 and Brenton Noreen with 11 points. Parker Henderson and Ryan Lemmon added eight points each.