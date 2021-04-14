At the Phoenix Fire Fest in West Valley City at Farmington High School, West Side competed with 20 other schools as one of only two 2A programs. They are hosting the West Side Invitational on April 15. Nine schools are currently registered to compete in the meet. Following are some of the team's results in West Valley. Many of the West Side athletes recorded season records (SR) and personal records (PR) which are not all listed here.
Boys top 10 results:
400 Meters Josh Reeder 7th 52.45PR
110m Hurdles - 39" Easton Henderson 4th 16.37(-1.1)
300m Hurdles - 36" Easton Henderson 6th 42.85
4x400 Relay 6th 3:38.25
Shot Put - 12lb Andrew Olinger 5th 44-06.00PR
Discus - 1.6kg Andrew Olinger 6th 130-11PR
Long Jump Bryler Shurtliff 2nd 20-05.25PR
Girls top 10 results:
300m Hurdles - 30" Letti Phillips 10th 52.63PR
4x400 Relay 6th 4:22.53