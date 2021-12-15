Support Local Journalism

The West Side boys split their last week making them 2-2 on the season. They travel to Boise on Dec. 16-18 for a tournament. The JV team will attend the annual Preston Indian Classic tournament those days. The Pirates continue on the road against Firth Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. JV plays at 6 p.m. and freshmen at 4:30 p.m.

In Grace on Dec. 10, a strong first quarter helped keep the Pirates alive where they scored just two in the second. A similar third quarter put them down six points in the fourth before they finally were able to get shots to fall outscoring Grace 18-7 for a 46-39 win.

“We came alive and scored a few more points,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “We were fortunate to win. I thought Ryker Love had a real good game scoring 12 points for us. Now, we go to Boise to play in a tournament. Hopefully, we can go up there and play well and get in basketball shape with three games in a row.”

Bryler Shurtliff led the Pirates with 14 points, followed by Ryker Love with 12, Blaize Brown with nine and Easton Henderson with eight.

On Dec. 8 the Pirates faced Marsh Valley at home. They started off well but allowed Marsh Valley to take the lead in the fourth with a couple of huge three-point buckets.

"We played fairly well for 3.5 quarters,” said Brown. We missed too many free throws in the fourth and easy shots in the third quarter. MV is a real good team with lots of quickness and good shooters.”

The result was a 39-51 loss for the Pirates against the 3A team.

