West Side bounced back from its first loss since 2019 by blowing out Soda Springs (2-5, 1-2) on the road, 52-14 last Friday. The Pirates (4-1, 1-1) found paydirt twice in each of the first three quarters and led 52-0 early in the fourth.
West Side’s 35-game winning streak came to an end last week in overtime against district rival Bear Lake.
“I thought we had a good week of practice,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “It feels good to kind of get that taste out of our mouths, but that was kind of the challenge all week was to come out and play a good, solid football game. We’ll have to watch film to see how solid we actually played, but it felt like we played pretty well, so we’ll watch it and evaluate it.”
Easton Shurtliff, Colten Gunderson and Colby Bowles accounted for two touchdowns apiece for the Pirates, while Parker Moser and Crew Sage also chipped in with TDs. Both of Shurtliff’s touchdowns were short runs, while Gunderson had a short run and turned a pass in the flat from Bowles, the backup quarterback, into a 70-yard catch and sprint to paydirt. Bowles also hauled in a 15-yard scoring strike from starting signal caller Eli Brown.
Moser’s TD was a 6-yard run, while Sage took a carry and waltzed into the end zone from 14 yards out. Moser came through with a pair of two-point conversions — one with his feet and one on a pass from Brown — while Sage and Lincoln Henderson ran in two-point conversions for the Pirates.
West Side substituted freely in the fourth quarter and Soda Springs scored twice — the first time on a 70-yard pass and the second time on a kickoff return to the house.
