West Side bounced back from its first loss since 2019 by blowing out Soda Springs (2-5, 1-2) on the road, 52-14 last Friday. The Pirates (4-1, 1-1) found paydirt twice in each of the first three quarters and led 52-0 early in the fourth.

West Side’s 35-game winning streak came to an end last week in overtime against district rival Bear Lake.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

