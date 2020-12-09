The Pirates opened their season on a high note, breaking a three-year losing streak against Ririe Dec. 3, on the road. They travel to Grace today, Wednesday, Dec. 9, to play at 7:30 p.m. then have a bit of a break before traveling to the Green River Tournament in Wyoming on Dec. 18.
A big opening quarter where West Side outscored Ririe, 15-6, was key to the Pirate success. It gave them an advantage in points but perhaps more important was the confidence boost for the young team. By the half they had extended that lead to 15, at 37-22.
West Side lost a bit of momentum in the third quarter and Ririe was able to get a couple back and win the quarter, 16-14, but it was not enough to worry the Pirates. Leading by 13 going into the fourth, West Side continued to play hard and came away with a 69-52 victory.
Bryler Shurtliff led the team with 27 points, Ryan Lemmon had 13, Blaize Brown scored 12 and Brentan Noreen netted 8.