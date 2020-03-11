West Side high school brought home a second place trophy from the 2A State Basketball Tournament in Boise over the weekend. In a nail-biter of a game, they lost to North Fremont 37-42 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. It wasn’t the finish they were hoping for but the Pirates were thrilled to go as far as they did.
The Pirates trailed 2-9 in the first quarter, then West Side slowly fought their way back and tied the game 15-15 at the half. They took the lead early in the third but couldn’t pull away. The fourth quarter was tied 26-26 but this time it was the Huskies who scored first. West Side tied it up three more times before their time ran out. With 2:18 on the clock the Pirates went cold missing their last four shots and three free throws while North Fremont stepped up and made theirs for the victory.
Bryler Shurtliff led the team with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Frankman wasn’t far behind with 12 points. Connor Nielsen and Blaize Brown added four each and Adam Headworth one.
The Pirates beat Melba and St. Maries enroute to the title game. Melba fell first securing the Pirates a spot on the championship side of the bracket. West Side led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and maintained their lead for much of the game but back-to-back 3-pointers by the Mustangs at the end of the third put them up 31-29 to start the fourth. It didn’t last long and the Pirates came roaring back to lead by as many as 12, twice in the fourth. Six of six free throw shooting by Nielson helped seal the 55-45 victory down the stretch.
Shurtliff led the team with 22 points, Frankman had 16 and Nielson 14. Brown was the only other Pirate to score and he added three.
The rematch with St Maries had a different outcome this year than last, with the Pirates moving on to the title match instead of the Lumberjacks. The Pirates won 62-41 in the semifinals. West Side trailed a couple times in the first quarter, but an 8-0 run put the Pirates in control and they never let St. Maries get closer than three the rest of the game. Shurtliff saw to that with 11 points early in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
It was a balanced effort for West Side as 10 players scored at least two points. Shurtliff led the team with 17 points, while Blaize Brown and Isaac Frankman chipped in 10 each. Brown also added nine assists and six rebounds.
During half-time, the Pirates were awarded the State of Idaho Tournament Sportsmanship Award.