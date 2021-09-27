Visiting Bear Lake was no match for West Side, which extended its program record winning streak to 26 with a 42-8 drubbing of the Bears. The Pirates piled up 35 points during the middle two quarters to take complete control.
The Bears didn’t score until late in the fourth quarter, well after the Pirates had emptied their bench.
“It’s always good to be 1-0 in district,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “I thought the kids came out ready to play tonight. Bear Lake threw some different things at us than what we had prepared for all week, so they caught us off guard a little bit defensively. But the kids buckled down and adjusted, and did what they needed to do. And offensively, it might be the best we’ve executed this year.”
Once again, the Pirates controlled the clock with their potent rushing game. West Side amassed 261 yards on 34 attempts and scored all six of its touchdown via the run.
Cage Brokens led the charge with 64 yards and a pair of TDs for the Pirates, who got 63 yards — on just three carries — and two touchdowns from Parker Henderson, and 45 yards and two scores from Parker Moser. Most of West Side’s jaunts to paydirt took place inside the 10-yard line, although Henderson busted off a 50-yarder in the third quarter.
Blaize Brown completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards for the Pirates, who didn’t turn the ball over. Bryler Shurtliff caught three of those passes for 40 yards.
It was another stellar defensive performance for the Pirates, whose first-stringers haven’t given up any points for four straight games. Brokens came through with 11 tackles for West Side, which got five tackles and two passes broken up from Carson Chugg, plus an interception from Cristian Plancarte.
“I’ve said it before, (but) I think we have the best defensive (coaching) staff in the state of Idaho,” coach Moser said. “And the kids buy in, they listen and they do what they’re told. ... They just buy into the system and they all do their part, and it works out for them.”