The Lady Pirates have been busy with five games last week and just one of them at home. West Side hosts Sky View today at 4 p.m. and Bear Lake on Thursday, April 15, at 4 p.m. before traveling to Malad for a softball tournament on April 16-17.
After starting the season with a string of losses, the Lady Pirates are starting to build some success. At the Glenns Ferry tournament on April 9-10, they split their games winning two of the four.
They lost to Nampa Christian 3-21, and Wendell 6-11, but beat McCall Donnelly 14-6 and then played Idaho city and beat them 18-3.
Their success started with a great game against Ririe at home where they plated four runs in the first inning tying the Bulldogs, 4-4. West Side took the lead in the bottom of the second with two runs, making it 6-5, and six runs in the third put them ahead 12-7. In the end, they couldn’t hold on and lost 19-20.
“We barely lost by one,” said Coach Lisa Wade. “A crazy roller coaster of a game. It definitely helped us build confidence and helped them learn how to dig deep and know how to play.”