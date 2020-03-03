Fortunately for the Pirates Malad had to beat them twice to claim the district title and was unable to do so. West Side claimed their second consecutive 2A District 5 championship, with a 67-51 victory over the Dragons on Feb. 26 in Preston.
West Side is the top-ranked team in the final 2A media poll. They will open the 2A state tournament against Melba Thursday, Mar. 5 at 1:15 p.m., at Capital High School. The Pirates could meet the Dragons yet again if both teams make it to the championship game.
In their first tournament game against Malad on Feb. 25, the Pirates struggled from the get-go. They just could not get enough going on either side of the court to catch the Dragons in the end. Malad led for nearly the entire game though West Side didn't make it easy.
A 9-2 lead in the first quarter set the tone and gave Malad the advantage. West Side made it 8-9 by the end of the quarter, but Malad stayed just ahead at 20-18, at the half.
The Pirates didn’t get the start they hoped for after the break and trailed 28-18 around the halfway point. Eight straight points by Bryler Shurtliff changed that and gave the Pirates some life. A three-point play by Isaac Frankman closed the gap to 35-33.
Shurtliff continued to carry the Pirates with 17 of his 22 points in the second half. He stole the ball and took it to the hoop to give the Pirates a one point lead with 3:45 to go, but Malad answered and took the lead for good, defeating the Pirates 50-48 and forcing another game.
In addition to Shurliff, Blaize Brown added 11, Connor Nielsen six, Issac Frankman five and Ryan Beckstead four.
In their second matchup and true district title game on Feb. 26, the Pirates came ready to play, outscoring the Dragons from start to finish.
After a close first quarter that ended 10-9 in favor of West Side, the Pirates came up big in the second. A 24-point quarter gave West Side a six-point cushion going into the third, but Malad wasn’t finished yet.
Despite trailing by as many as 12 the Dragons went on a 5-0 run to close the gap to 45-38 before the Pirates shut them down again.
Free-throw shooting was key down the stretch as Malad had to foul or lose and the Pirates made them pay. The Pirates knocked down 12 of 14 freebies in the fourth quarter — they converted on all three of their front-ends of one-and-ones — and 19 of 22 in the contest.
A solid lead in the fourth was never truly challenged by the Dragons who could not get closer than 10 to the victors.
The Dragons limited West Side standout post player Isaac Frankman to six points, but the senior came up huge on the defensive end and with his sheer hustle. Frankman was relentless on the defensive end and helped the Pirates rebound much better than they did Tuesday.
“I feel like there was a lot more effort today than there was yesterday. And yesterday it didn’t seem like the ball was bouncing our way, but that might have just been because we weren’t working hard enough,” said Frankman, who is one of six West Side seniors
It was Nielsen who led the team this time with 20 points, but the scoring was more evenly balanced than the previous night with Brown at 13, Shurtliff 12, Beckstead 8, Frankman 6 and
Jaxon Moser, Brentan Noreen, Adam Headworth and Ty Ward all contributed two each.