The Pirates dropped two home games last week. They travel to Wyoming for the Owyhee Holiday Classic on Dec. 15-17 and are at Firth on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for a 7:30 p.m. game. The JV team will participate in the Indian Classic Tournament on Dec. 15-17 and play Firth at 6p.m.
West Side started off well against Grace on Dec. 8 scoring the first few points but a 7-0 run by the Grizzlies shifted the momentum and left the Pirates trailing 14-18 at the half.
Despite the deficit West Side pulled to within one multiple times before time expired, including an 11-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters that made it 34-35. They kept it well within reach and had opportunities in the final minutes of the game to take the lead but shots wouldn’t fall.
Eli Brown led the team with eight points followed by Dylan Ralphs with seven and Owen Nielsen with six. Reddick Graves added four big points in from the bench in the second half.
Against 3A Marsh Valley on Dec. 7 the Pirates battled hard in the first half and had just a 20-21 deficit at the break. After that things fell apart for the Pirates and the Eagles went on to win 52-38. West Side was outscored 21-7 in the third quarter and couldn’t find a way to close the gap.
Crew Sage led the team with seven points followed by Ralphs and Hayden Ricks with six points each.
