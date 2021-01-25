West Side picked up two very important conference wins over Bear Lake and Aberdeen as well as non-conference wins over Marsh Valley and Ririe extending their winning streak to eight. The Pirates travel to Malad on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., and host Soda Springs on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 7:30.
The Pirates finished the week at home on Jan. 23, against Ririe. West Side jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Pirates limited the Bulldogs to single digits in all but the third quarter and outscored them in every quarter to 57-36.
Bryler Shurtliff led the team with 13, Blaize Brown added 10, Parker Henderson eight, Easton Henderson seven, Ryan Lemmon and Brentan Noreen, six each, Jackson Stewart five, and Ryker Love two.
On the road in Malad the Pirates ended the first quarter tied with the Eagles 13-13 but a four point second quarter left them trailing 17-21 at the half. By the end of the third that deficit had increased to nine and continued into the fourth.
Down by 12 in the fourth many would have given up, the Pirates did not. Things began to get exciting when West Side cut the lead to 36-40, with 3:35 to go. By 2:21 it was a one-point game at 41-42, and with 1:45 to go the Pirates led 43-42. Marsh Valley tied it but Brown put the Pirates ahead again with 51 seconds on the clock. West Side then played for the last shot knowing it was win or keep playing with a tie.
When Ryan Lemmon’s shot didn’t fall, Bryler Shurtliff was there for the rebound and the putback without touching the ground in between. He beat the buzzer and won the game for the Pirates 47-45.
Shurtliff netted 22 points in the game, Brown eight, Noreen six, Easton Henderson five, Lemmon three, Jaxon England two and Parker Henderson one.
West Side rolled over Aberdeen in their home conference game on Jan. 20. A 23-13 lead in the first quarter was enough to put the game away as the Tigers never challenged the Pirates for the lead.
Though the middle two quarters were close, West Side outscored Aberdeen in all four quarters to win it 75-54.
Shurtliff led with 22 points followed by Easton Henderson at 10, Lemmon with nine, Love eight, Brown seven, Parker Henderson six, England five, Noreen four, Calvin Nance and Stewart two each.