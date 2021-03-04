West Side kept it close until the final two minutes but ended up losing to North Fremont 44-53 putting them in the consolation side of the bracket. They will play Melba Friday, March 5, at 12:00 p.m.
Pirates fall to North Fremont
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
