The Pirates had a great week in track. They will attend the Bear Lake Invite on Thursday, May 6 and the 2A District 5 meet begins on Tuesday, May 11.
At the Wendell Dairyman Invite on April 29, the West Side girls took first overall with a score of 143 points out of nine teams. Filer was second with 120.5 and Declo third at 87.5.
The Pirate boys were second overall with 144 points just behind Gooding who scored 148. Filer took third with 128.
Boys top scores
100 Meters 2nd Bryler Shurtliff 11.52
200 Meters 2nd Bryler Shurtliff 23.31
200 Meters 9th J.D. Floyd 25.06PR
400 Meters 1st Josh Reeder 52.77
800 Meters 3rd Brentan Noreen 2:07.44 PersonalRecord
800 Meters 5th Parker Moser 2:09.03
3200 Meters 3rd Bradyn Noreen 10:54.78
3200 Meters 4th Samuel Beutler 11:19.30PR
110m Hurdles 2nd Easton Henderson 16.04
110m Hurdles 5th Brennon Winward 17.38PR
300m Hurdles 1st Easton Henderson 41.81PR
300m Hurdles 2nd Jaxon England 43.91
300m Hurdles 5th Brennon Winward 47.38
4x100 Relay 4th Easton Henderson, J.D. Floyd, Hayden Robinson, Jaxon England 46.39
4x200 Relay 3rd J.D. Floyd, Josh Reeder, Hayden Robinson, Sam Tolman 1:39.59
4x400 Relay 1st Parker Moser, Josh Reeder, Jaxon England, Bryler Shurtliff 3:35.41
SMR 200-200-400-800m 1st Easton Henderson, Sam Tolman, Brentan Noreen, Josh Reeder 3:46.56
Shot Put — 12lb 4th Andrew Olinger 43-10.00
Discus — 1.6kg 2nd Andrew Olinger 132-00
High Jump 3rd Hayden Robinson 5-10.00
Long Jump 4th Jaxon England 19-06.25
Triple Jump 2nd Hayden Robinson 40-01.25
Triple Jump 8th Brennon Winward 36-00.75
Triple Jump 10th J.D. Floyd 35-00.50
Girls top scores
100 Meters 9th Jocie Phillips 14.31PR
200 Meters 4th Chloe Keller 29.60PR
200 Meters 8th Timberly Dean 30.66PR
200 Meters 9th Jocie Phillips 30.67 SeasonRecord
400 Meters 1st Madalyn Barzee 1:04.37
400 Meters 6th Savannah Thompsen 1:11.31
800 Meters 1st Ashlyn Willis 2:26.76
800 Meters 2nd Aubrie Barzee 2:30.60PR
1600 Meters 1st Aubrie Barzee 5:31.00PR
1600 Meters 3rd Ashlyn Willis 5:40.00PR
100m Hurdles 1st Chloe Keller 17.38SR
100m Hurdles 2nd Letti Phillips 17.46PR
100m Hurdles 5th Sadie Waite 19.72PR
100m Hurdles 8th Alaina Telford 21.54PR
300m Hurdles 2nd Letti Phillips 49.10PR
300m Hurdles 4th Marissa Clawson 52.15PR
300m Hurdles 8th Sadie Waite 57.83
300m Hurdles 9th Alaina Telford 1:02.04
4x100 Relay 3rd Chloe Keller, Kynlee Beckstead, Jocie Phillips, Audry Gundersen 55.99
4x200 Relay 3rd Timberly Dean, Kynlee Beckstead, Audry Gundersen, Savannah Thompsen 2:03.25
4x400 Relay 1st Madalyn Barzee, Aubrie Barzee, Ashlyn Willis, Letti Phillips 4:26.89
SMR 100-100-200-400m 1st Letti Phillips, Marissa Clawson, Madalyn Barzee, Ashlyn Willis 1:58.27
High Jump 5th Natalie Lemmon 4-04.00
Pole Vault 6th Jocie Phillips 7-06.00
Pole Vault 6th Alaina Telford 7-06.00
Long Jump 5th Marissa Clawson 13-11.50PR
Long Jump 7th Natalie Lemmon 13-08.50
Long Jump 8th Chloe Keller 13-03.75
Triple Jump 5th Marissa Clawson 30-01.00PR
Triple Jump 7th Natalie Lemmon 28-09.00