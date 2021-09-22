The West Side Pirates held a victorious Homecoming Week, with the football and volleyball teams winning their matches.
Families were invited to attend the West Side Homecoming Carnival which ran from 4:30 p.m. til game-time on the Pirates' practice field.
The crowd that filled the stands had plenty to cheer about as the Pirates stopped the Cole Valley Christian Chargers from taking a win back to Boise. The Pirates won 47-14 in the non-district game.
"They were a good team. It's always good to play people you don't see all the time. They were a good team - 3-0 going in," said Coach Tyson Moser. But he is thankful the Pirates gave them their first loss of the season and called the contest best the kids have played so far this year.
West Side’s defense didn’t allow a single point for 10 straight quarters and, while that streak came to an end in the third quarter, it was still another dominant defensive performance by the Pirates. The hosts also got the job done offensively as they advanced the pigskin inside the red zone on all four of their opening-half possessions.
West Side took a commanding 21-0 lead into the half and never looked back.
"I'm proud of them." In addition to the tough competition the Chargers dished out, the Pirates did so with new faces on field.
"They stepped up and had good games," said Moser. "Some of those kids will definitely get to show what they can do again. They proved themselves last week, so we'll see what they can do again," said Moser.
Cage Brokens racked up 133 yards on 13 carries and found the end zone three times. The senior scored from 28, 2 and 10 yards out.
Parker Moser eclipsed the 100-yard barrier on the ground for West Side, which amassed 329 yards on 42 rushing attempts. Parker Moser chipped in with 108 yards on 13 carries and found paydirt from 15 yards out in the third quarter.
West Side signal caller Blaize Brown wasn’t as accurate as he typically is, but still kept Cole Valley’s defense honest by throwing for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 5 of 13 passing. The senior found Bryler Shurtliff for a 24-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, and connected with Parker Henderson on a 42-yard catch-and-run to the end zone in the third quarter.
Colten Gundersen provided the exclamation point with a 4-yard scoring run for the Pirates with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. West Side rested its starters for the entire fourth quarter.
Cole Valley (3-1) was coming off an impressive 26-21 victory over traditional 3A power Fruitland, but was ultimately no match for West Side.
On Friday, the Pirates will play Bear Lake, in their first district game. "It's the most important game of the year so far. Bear Lake has given us plenty of problem over the years. We expect it to be tough. It's one we have to win. The first four wins of the season don't mean anything if we don't win district. You have got to win district to get to state."
"Hopefully we'll be ok if we play our best," he said.