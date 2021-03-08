The Pirates went two and out at the 2A State basketball tournament March 4-5, with losses to North Fremont 53-44 and Melba 66-59. Both games were tight right up to the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Though they lose four seniors, West Side will return a strong core, including top scorer Bryler Shurtliff next season.
“The tournament didn't turn out the way we wanted, but I was pleased with my players' efforts,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “We led in the fourth quarter of both games but just couldn't finish. We are losing four seniors in Brentan Noreen, Ryan Lemmon, Jackson Stewart, and Jaxon England. I'd like to recognize them for being great examples to our underclassmen. They were very coachable and did what they needed to do for the team. They will be greatly missed! Hopefully, our underclassman will come back next season determined and hungry to get to and finish strong at the state tournament.”
Against Melba in round two on Mar.5, West Side took an early lead but Melba stayed in it and rallied for a 20-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Pirates chipped away at that lead in the second quarter and tied it 30-30 but the Mustangs took it back and West Side trailed 31-36 at the half.
West Side regained the lead with 1:15 left in the third quarter and held a narrow 49-48 advantage going into the fourth. Shurtliff scored all but four of the Pirates points in the quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter West Side and Melba were tied 53-53, but ultimately the Pirates had to foul and could not convert on the opportunities they generated. West Side went 9 of 19 from the charity stripe, while Melba was 12 of 17 and the Pirates chalked up 17 turnovers to the Mustangs 16.
In addition to his career-high 32 points, Shurtliff also pulled down nine rebounds and tallied two steals. Blaize Brown netted nine points, seven assists and three steals.
West Side opened the tournament against North Fremont, the two-time defending state champion. West Side kept it close until the final two minutes, but ended up losing to the Huskies, putting them in the consolation side of the bracket.
The Pirates took a one-point lead into the second, third and fourth quarters but tied 42-42 with 3:01 to go, North Fremont went on an 11-0 run and time ran out for West Side.
Shurtliff led the team with 27 points and Easton Henderson added nine points. Brentan Noreen had five of West Side's nine assists.