Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The West Side boys went two and out at the 2A State Basketball tournament on Mar. 2-3 ending a very successful season.

“I was very pleased with our season,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “Having no returning starters and making it to state was a big accomplishment. They always played hard and did what they were supposed to.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.