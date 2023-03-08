The West Side boys went two and out at the 2A State Basketball tournament on Mar. 2-3 ending a very successful season.
“I was very pleased with our season,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “Having no returning starters and making it to state was a big accomplishment. They always played hard and did what they were supposed to.”
In the game against third seeded Cole Valley, West Side scored first and jumped out to a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 30-20 advantage at the half.
After the break Cole Valley succeeded in trimming the deficit to eight in the final minutes of the third quarter and went on to outscore the Pirates 20-5 in the final frame.
Everything the Pirates tried as time ticked away was answered by the Chargers. They battled hard and tied it up 43-43 at the two minute mark on a shot in the paint by Garrett Robinson and again at 45-45 with free throws by Eli Brown with 1:27 to go, but ran out of time. Without a shot clock at the 2A level, the Pirates’ only option was to foul for possession and hope the Chargers missed, which they did not. They made enough to extend their lead while West Side couldn’t get anything going offensively at the other end and the Pirates finished with a 45-52 loss.
Brown led the team with 16 points followed by Ivan Campbell with 10. Colby Bowles added six points, six rebounds and four assists. Cash Wade chipped in four points, Robinson three and Parker Moser, Dylan Ralphs and Redick Graves two each.
Against Bear Lake West Side held a narrow margin of 10-9 at the end of the first quarter but the Bears outscored them 18-13 for a four-point lead at the half.
After trailing 25-37 early in the third quarter, West Side didn’t give up. A pair of threes by Robinson and a four-point play by Brown cut the deficit to five. Campbell hit one of his shots from the charity stripe and made it a four-point game, 38-42, but they couldn’t get any closer before time expired. They had to send the Bears to the foul line to regain possession and could not close the gap.
West Side finished with a 41-54 loss sending them to the consolation side of the bracket.
Robinson led the team with 13 points, 12 of which came from four three pointers. Campbell added nine, Brown seven points and nine rebounds, Ralphs six points and Bowles, Wade and Graves two apiece. Bowles also recorded four assists and five rebounds.
“We had four seniors on the team, Dylan Ralphs, Cash Wade, Owen Nielsen and Colby Bowles. They were great team players and great to coach,” said Coach Brown. “I hope they will have as many great memories of the season as the rest of us.”
Though it is the end for those seniors, the team has a bright future with the up and coming younger players contributing so much to the effort this season and gaining experience at the state level.
