On the evening of May 26, 2021, West Side High School graduated 57 seniors. It was standing room only in the Dahle Fine Arts Center, with friends and family gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of those seniors.
Trevyn Hadley opened the ceremony welcoming everyone. Valedictorians Natalia Lewis and Sadie Waite spoke to their peers about what they learned and what they will miss.
Alaina Telford and Ashlyn Willis performed “For Good” from “Wicked” after which senior class president Sydnie Thain and student body president Chloe Keller delivered the class prophecy.
Principal Tyler Telford gave some history on the Dahle Award and introduced Cindy Dahle, who recognized Randee Weeks, Gracie Checketts and Kajsia Fuller. All three have earned their associates degrees from Utah State University through concurrent enrollment classes. Twelve of the seniors graduating earned enough credits through the program to enter college as sophomores. Overall, 1,017 credits were earned by students this school year.
Telford noted that “The 2021 West Side graduates were awarded a combined total of $643,000 in scholarships including many multi-year scholarships,” and that “last year when this class was ranked against every other junior level class in southeast Idaho, West Side ranked number one,” in ACT scoring.
The band performed “Flight of Eagles” by Elliot Del Borgo after which Tyler Telford presented the graduates and then introduced each one. Superintendent Spencer Barzee congratulated them and Chairman of the Board Brackin Henderson presented the diplomas.
Barzee concluded the program with remarks of gratitude and recognition of how much the Dahle program has expanded and blessed the lives of many, from students and employees to alumni and technical programs.