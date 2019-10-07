The West Side Pirates were on the road to Malad on Friday with a district match with the Dragons. Malad received the ball and the West Side defense held strong causing a Dragon fumble. The West Side offense could not capitalize on the advantage and it would be the Dragons to post the first seven points in the books.
West Side's offense took no time answering the Dragon touchdown, marching down the field with Jaxon Moser punching the ball in from the 2-yard line for the touchdown but came up short on the PAT and trailing the Dragons 6 - 7.
The Pirate defense stood strong the remainder of the contest, forcing fumbles, intercepting Dragon passes and making a stand on fourth down attempts, setting up their offense to move out in front of the Dragons with a 30-yard TD pass reception by Josh Reeder and a TD rush to end the second quarter taking a 20 - 7 lead at the break.
West Side opened second half with a dominate drive capped of with a 15-yard TD reception by Taz Stegelmeier extending the Pirates to a 26 - 7.
Stegelmeier picked a Dragon pass on the next possession and Ryan Beckstead added another 6 for the Pirates with a 10-yard QB keeper putting the Pirates up 26 - 7.
Beckstead picked a Malad pass attempt in the fourth setting up the Pirates for another six points, ending the match with a 32 - 7 victory.