The West Side Pirates head into the state playoffs on Friday at 6 p.m. at home against Ririe. The Bulldogs, under Coach Jim Newton, have an overall record of four wins, three losses. The Pirates' record stands at seven wins, and one loss, and they rank 20th in the state.
Last weekend, the Pirates blew away the Soda Springs Cardinals 46-6. It wasn't just the team that scored high. Jackson Moser racked up yards rushing, totaling 183 yards on 18 caries and two touchdowns.
Cristian Plancarte returned an interception for touchdown with 55 yards and Bryler Shurtliff returned did the same for a touch down garnering 58 yards.