There were no red zone woes and penalty problems for the West Side Pirates this time around.
West Side exploded for seven touchdowns in the opening half and never looked back en route to a 62-16 drubbing of Soda Springs in a 2A District 5 football game on Friday night in Soda Springs. In the process, the Pirates (6-0, 2-0) were able to extend their winning streak to 16.
The Pirates were able to clean some things up from last week’s 7-0 triumph over Bear Lake on the road. In that game, West Side failed to score any points on five trips to the red zone and was penalized 13 times for 105 yards.
“Yeah, that was kind of our focus all week was finishing drives, especially once we got into the red zone, and not hurting ourselves with penalties,” West Side head coach Tyson Moser said. “We ended up tonight with only two penalties, compared to 13 a week ago, so I’m happy with the kids for taking what we did in practice and putting into the game, and cleaning things up.”
West Side ran the ball at will against Soda Springs (1-3, 0-2) as it racked up 385 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 attempts. Cage Brokens led the way with 120 yards on 12 carries, while Parker Henderson chipped in with 63 yards on 13 attempts. Henderson powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out on a trio of occasions.
Christian Plancarte had a pair of short scoring runs for the Pirates, who got a 51-yard sprint to paydirt from Easton Shurtliff and a 7-yarder from Brokens. Brokens also hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Blaize Brown, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 85 yards. Brown had a 3-yard TD run on West Side’s first possession of the game.
The Pirates, who got 42 receiving yards from Bryler Shurtliff, didn’t turn the ball over en route to their highest-scoring game of the 2020 campaign.
Henderson intercepted a pass for the West Side defense, while Wes Millburn recovered a fumble. The Cardinals finished with 216 yards of total offense — 148 of them on two long scoring scampers by Scott Hunsaker.
West Side will now have its bye week before a return to action on Oct. 16 at home against Aberdeen.
“Yeah, we’re ready for (our bye week),” Moser said. “It’s been a long season so far and, you know, we don’t have any serious injuries, just a lot of the regular bumps and bruises that come with football. And it’s time for a break and to let the kids get away from football for at least four days, and just not think about it and do something different. It’s just good for the mind, good for the body to let them get a little break for a week, and hopefully go hard for another six weeks.