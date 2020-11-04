Coach Tyson Moser hopes a week off due to a bye was long enough to heal his players, but short enough that they don’t lose focus. They host Grangeville Saturday at 1 p.m. in Dayton for the quarter finals.
As the #1 seed in the state, they should be playing the lowest ranked team first, which Grangeville is, technically, said Moser. But “they are a lot better than the ranking shows they are,” he said. Grangeville had three games cancelled due to the coronavirus this fall, but in the games they did play they showed that their strengths include size, and a “really good running game” with “really good running backs,” said Moser.
“We’d love to have all the support we can, ... however we can,” he said. Despite a limited number of people who will be admitted to the field, per COVID-19 restrictions, the Pirates hope to “make the area proud and play hard,” said Moser.
“The kids are dialed in and ready to play,” he said.
The winner of the match will be paired the following weekend with the winner of a Declo-Melba game.