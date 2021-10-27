Members of the state-bound Pirate boys track team are (front) Coach Grimm, Spencer Patten, Samuel Beutler, Grant Clawson, Brennon Winward, Jed Hurren and Coach Baird. (Middle) Joey Hansen, Preston Grimm, Bradyn Noreen, Koby Telford and Kaden Telford. (Back) Samuel Tolman, Tytus Christensen, Aaron Willis, Matthew Housley and Corbin Thomson.
The Pirates had high expectations at the 2a District 5 cross-country championship meet held at Caribou Highlands Golf Course in Grace on Oct. 20, and were not disappointed. Finishing first overall with 38 points, they were named district champions. Soda Springs placed second with 57, Bear Lake third at 68 and Malad fourth with 69.
The boys will compete in the state championships in Boise on Saturday, Oct. 30, for the first time in 11 years. They run at 3:30 p.m.
Also competing at state for West Side as individuals from the girls’ team will be Aubrie Barzee and Johanna Ebert who took 3rd and 4th at the district meet. They will run at 3 p.m., also at Eagle Island state park in Boise.
The boys ran a great race with three runners finishing in the top 10. Grant Clawson led the Pirates with his fourth-place time of 18 minutes. Braydn Noreen was fifth (18:19), immediately followed by senior Samuel Beutler (18:42.7), Kaden Telford was 11th (19:18) and Koby Telford 12th (19:22).
Advertisement
“Our goal coming into this season was to win districts and get a trophy at state,” said Coach Joseph Grimm of the boys’ team. “Our district is always competitive so it’s no simple task. My boys ran really well and gave us our first district title in over a decade. I am so proud of them and the hard work they have put in all season. I am excited to see what they can do next week at state.”
Though their season is over as a team, the Lady Pirates took a close third with 67 points behind Malad at 61 and first place Soda Springs at 37. Bear Lake was fourth with 69.
The girls were led by Ebert, a foreign exchange student from Germany whose time was third (20:52), and Barzee (20:54). Keziah Westover was 21st at 22:49, Letti Phillips 22nd (22:57) and Eliza Olson 26th (23:20).