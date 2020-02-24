The West Side Pirates secured a state berth with wins over Soda Springs and Bear Lake in the 2A 5 District tournament. They played the winner of the Malad/Bear Lake contest on Feb. 25, at Preston High School for the district championship. Both teams head to the 2A state tournament on March 5-7, at Capitol High School.
West Side opened the district tournament defeating Soda Springs 65-29 on Feb. 18. The Pirates defense keep the Cardinals on their heels as the offense sinks four 3-point buckets to take a 23-2 lead in the first quarter. They did not let up and hold a commanding 42-12 advantage at the half.
The Pirates continue to dominate the third quarter 45-20 giving the Cardinals low percentage shot attempts. They let up on the throttle in the fourth with the bench holding their own gliding to a 65-29 victory.
West Side had 10 players put points on the board with Bryler Shurtliff leading at 13. Connor Nielsen followed with 11, Adam Headworth and Isaac Frankman with nine each, Ryan Beckstead six, Ty Ward and Easton Henderson five apiece, Jaxon Moser four, Blaize Brown two and Calvin Nance one.
On Feb. 20, the Pirates remained undefeated in the 2A 5th District tournament with a 56-43 win over the Bear Lake Bears at the Bud Elwell Gymnasium.
West Side pulled away in the second quarter, outcscoring the Bears 22-9, but second seeded Bear Lake came roaring back in third with a 15-4 run.
The Pirate and Bear rivalry is a contest that always proves exciting and at times erupts with emotion. The Pirates maintained their composure after losing a 13-point half time lead and it was all West Side in the fourth.
With just a two-point advantage to begin the fourth quarter, the Pirate defense contained the Bear attack and their offense took full advantage as they outscored the Bears by 11 on their way to a 56-43 victory.
Blaze Brown picked up 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter leading the Pirates in scoring. Bryler Shurtliff added 13, Isaac Frankman 10 and Ryan Beckstead eight.