The Pirates remain undefeated in conference play after sweeping the series with both Bear Lake and Soda Springs last week. They traveled to Aberdeen on Feb. 8 for the final game of the regular season (score unavailable at press time). Regardless of whether they win that final game, West Side has locked up the number one seed in the upcoming 2A District 5 tournament.
The Pirates honored six seniors and their parents before the game with Bear Lake on Feb. 4 at home. Hayden Robinson, Parker Henderson, Easton Henderson, Blaize Brown, Bryler Shurtliff and Ryker Love.
West Side led the Bears 14-12 at the end of the first quarter but Bear Lake tied it up 24-24 at the half.
After the break West Side held their opponent to just five points in the third quarter for a 34-29 lead to start the fourth and went on to win it 53-42. The ball game was close enough that Bear Lake could not be counted out but Pirate free throws kept the game just out of reach. They were 13-15 from the line in the quarter.
Also key was rebounding. The Pirates outrebounded Bear Lake 2-2 on the second have creating more opportunities for themselves and denying the Bears.
Shurtliff led the team with 19 points followed by Blaize Brown with 12 and seven each from Eli Brown and Parker Henderson.
A 16-6 first quarter was just the start West Side was looking for against Soda Springs Feb. 2 on the road. The Cardinals responded in the second quarter and closed the gap but the Pirates still led 22-18 at the half.
Though it remained close, their momentum never failed and after leading 39-31 in the third quarter, West Side went on to win 51-42.
Shurtliff led the Pirates with 16 points. Blaize Brown added 14 and Eli Brown nine, all from threes.