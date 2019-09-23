The Pirates sent the Bulldogs from Ririe home scoreless, an exciting end to a week of homecoming activities.
Like they did last week in Marsh Valley, the Pirates moved the ball quickly down the field to put the first six points of the match on the board on a Josh Reeder 15-yard sweep.
Advertisement
The Pirate defense kept Bulldogs empty handed when it came to scoring in the match. Ririe did threaten late in the second quarter, but West Sides's Ryan Beckstead stopped their momentum, intercepting a Bulldog pass at the goal line. The Pirates struck again at the end of the second taking a 12-0 lead at the half.
The second half belonged to West Side with Brokers adding six points on an 18-yard scamper on their first possession. The Pirate's defense again denied the Bulldog conversion on a fourth and four to clinch the win, 18-0.
"Its always good to win your homecoming game. We made a few mistakes that kept the game closer than it should have been, but many of those mistakes were just kids being aggressive and we can deal with that. This is a very young team and if I would not have guessed we would be 3-1 going into district play. These kids have worked very hard and are playing very good football right now," said Coach Tyson Moser.
The Pirates will be on the road Saturday to play at Aberdeen.