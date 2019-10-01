Aberdeen's football team wasn't the only thing that got shut down on Saturday, Sept. 28. So did the electricity. The first quarter of the game they lost 24-0 against the West Side Pirates, was played without lights.
By the time it started getting too dark to play, however, the electricians were able to restore the lights. And although the Pirates had a slow start,by the second half, they pulled together and kept Aberdeen from crossing the end zone even once.
The Pirates face Malad Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. in Malad.